India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to congratulate New Zealand after they defeated Virat Kohli's side by eight wickets to win the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton on Wednesday.

Check his tweet:

Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect. — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 24, 2021

