Ravindra Jadeja performed his trademark sword celebration after scoring a solid half-century during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 on Sunday, July 27. The all-rounder came in to bat at the fall of Shubman Gill's wicket and survived a dropped chance off the very first ball with Joe Root spilling a tough catch off Jofra Archer's bowling. But since then, he has been simply superb with his batting, playing some good shots and also defensively pretty organised. After hitting Brydon Carse for a four on the off-side, which got him to his half-century, Ravindra Jadeja swung his bat with his left hand as if it was a sword, a celebration which he has made his own over the years. Ravindra Jadeja Becomes First Indian To Achieve Rare Double of 1000 Runs and 30+ Wickets in Tests in an Away Country, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja Performs Trademark Sword Celebration

அரைசதம் அடிச்ச உடனே தளபதியின் Sword வெளிய வந்துருச்சு!⚔️😎 📺 தொடர்ந்து காணுங்கள் | England vs India | 4th Test | Day 5 | JioHotstar-ல்#ENGvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yz6nRbJkLZ — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) July 27, 2025

