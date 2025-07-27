Ravindra Jadeja scripted history as he became the first Indian to score 1000 runs and take 30+ wickets in an away country, achieving this feat during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford, Manchester, on July 27. The no 1-ranked all-rounder registered this record on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG Manchester Test when he completed 1000 Test runs in England. Ravindra Jadeja, who has taken 34 Test wickets in England, is the third player overall to achieve this feat in an away country after England's Wilfred Rhodes(Australia) and Sir Garry Sobers (England). Ravindra Jadeja has been phenomenal in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and has had impressive returns with the bat in hand. Shubman Gill Joins Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar With Stellar Century During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester.

Ravindra Jadeja Becomes First Indian With 1000 Runs and 30+ Wickets in Away Tests

Players with 1000 runs & 30 wickets in an away country (1032, 42) - Wilfred Rhodes (ENG) in Australia (1820, 62) - Garry Sobers (WI) in England (1000*, 34) - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) in England** #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #INDvENG — Shashikant Singh (@shashi_CB) July 27, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 1000 Test Runs in England

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)