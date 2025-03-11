Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp after returning to India from Dubai following Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs to finish the match in style against the New Zealand national cricket team in the grand finale. The star all-rounder has now shifted his focus towards the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025. The five-time champions Chennai welcomed Jadeja with a special video where the Indian all-rounder did the iconic "Pushpa" step. Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai. MS Dhoni Leaves for Delhi Ahead of Indian Premier League 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja Does "Pushpa"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

