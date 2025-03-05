The India national cricket team secured a thrilling four-wicket win against arch-rivals, the Australia national cricket team, in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Indian stalwart Virat Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning half-century while chasing 265 runs. A video has gone viral on social space where Ravindra Jadeja looked frustrated as Indian captain KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma took some extra time for discussion. The left-arm spinner was ready for his run-up, but Rohit and Rahul were still talking about the bowling plans and field placements. Jadeja interrupted them and hilariously said, “Aap dono baatein karo, main tab tak teen ball daal deta hu. (You guys keep talking, and in the meantime, I’ll bowl the remaining three deliveries.)" Below is the viral video. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Hug to Steve Smith Before Veteran Australia Cricketer Announces His ODI Retirement After Getting Eliminated From ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja’s Hilarious Response to Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Hindi (@icchindiofficial)

