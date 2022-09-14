Ravindra Jadeja has started his road to recovery after a knee surgery, that ruled him out of the Asia Cup 2022 midway and subsequently the T20 World Cup, that is slated to take place next month in Australia. Taking to social media, the ace all-rounder shared an update on his recovery where he is seen standing on crutches with a bandaged right knee.

Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update:

One step at a time🧌 pic.twitter.com/WBgm4culoI — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 14, 2022

