Chennai Super Kings on Monday beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to secure their fifth IPL trophy. After the match ended, there were a lot of post-match moments with one being where CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, along with his wife Rivaba and captain MS Dhoni posing for a memorable photo. Paying tributes to the skipper, the CSK cricketer shared unforgettable moments from the match. Taking to Twitter, Ravindra Jadeja wrote, “We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️”

Ravindra Jadeja, Wife Rivaba and MS Dhoni Pose for a Memorable Photo

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

