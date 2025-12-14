India and Pakistan engaged in a cross-border tension during the month of May-June following the Operation Sindoor and the Pahelgam terror attack. Following that, the Indian cricket team has strictly followed a policy of not having a handshake with Pakistan cricketers whenever they play him. The policy now has been carried on by the Indian U-19 cricketers as well. They secured a comfortable 90-run victory and then led by Ayush Mhatre, avoided handshake with the Pakistan cricketers. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India and Pakistan Drawn in Same Group, Arch-Rivals Set to Clash in Colombo on February 15.

Indian Cricketers Led Buy Ayush Mhatre Avoid Handshake With Pakistan Players

No handshake again bacho ko bhi gaseet diya poltics mai pic.twitter.com/9ZYKRtoK87 — A S N (@anshulnegi93) December 14, 2025

