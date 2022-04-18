Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel met a tragedy recently as he lost his sister. Harshal then left the RCB camp to be with his family and now has joined back. Meanwhile, Harshal penned an emotional note for his late sister. "Didi, You were one of the kindest and most joyful person in our lives. You faced incredible difficulties in life with a big smile on your face till your last breath. When I was with you in the hospital before I came back to India you told me to focus on my game and don’t worry about you. Those words was the only reason I could come back and take the field last night. That’s all I could do now to remember and honour you. I will continue to do everything that made you proud of me. I will miss you every moment of my life, in good times and bad. I love you so much. Rest in peace jadi," Harshal wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshal Patel (@harshalvp23)

