Fans shared some RCB funny memes and jokes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their superb away form in IPL 2025, beating Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13. Rajasthan Royals were put to bat first and they scored 173/4, with Yashasvi Jaiswal being the top-scorer (75). However, Phil Salt (65) and Virat Kohli (62*) scored sparkling half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru got past the finish line in 17.3 overs. This was RCB's fourth straight win in the IPL this year, the first time that it has happened in the tournament. Take a look at some memes below. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Rajasthan Royals By Nine Wickets in IPL 2025; Phil Salt, Virat Kohli Fifties Help RCB Maintain Superb Away Form.

Apt!

'RCB This IPL'

Haha

'Phil Salt Today'

Hilarious

MI & CSK fans watching RCB on top of points table pic.twitter.com/m3lzPvIsGW — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 13, 2025

RCB at Home vs RCB Away

DDP & RCB: On the road: Ruthless.🥵 At home: Hopeless.😭 pic.twitter.com/BMVcecndDa — ꪜ𝐢𝐧𝐨 (@vinoo_96) April 13, 2025

RCB Fans Right Now

'RCB This Season'

RCB this season: Winning at away grounds Losing at home ground#RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/KtCnQFnnEO — Cricket Memes & Stories (@Cricmemestories) April 13, 2025

Funny

Rcb in home G 🤡 Rcb in Away Matches 🗿 pic.twitter.com/KGlspg1eJL — పేద కిషోర్ (@peda_kishore) April 13, 2025

'King Kohli For You'

