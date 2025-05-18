Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) became the next two sides to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs following Gujarat Titans' (GT) 10-wicket thrashing win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat also qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Talking about the DC vs GT match, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill delivered a masterclass with the bat while chasing 200 runs. Sai played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 108 runs, whereas captain Gill slammed an unbeaten 93 as the visitors registered a commanding win. Gujarat Titans Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs; Sai Sudharsan's Century and Shubman Gill's Unbeaten 93 Guide GT to Clinical 10-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals.

RCB Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Playoffs: Secured ✅ Belief: Unshaken 💪 Eyes: On the Prize 🏆@RCBTweets storm into the Playoffs with fire and focus 🔥#TATAIPL | #DCvGTpic.twitter.com/R3YKviNSjX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2025

PBKS Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Playoffs Calling 📞 🤩 A long wait ends for Punjab Kings as they secure the all-important 𝐐 ❤ Will they clinch a 🔝 2️⃣ finish? #TATAIPL | #DCvGT | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/s12W5GOvwP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2025

