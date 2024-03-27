After SunRisers Hyderabad's record-breaking stint during the SRH vs MI IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also reacted for the same on their official 'X' handle. RCB lauded innings from Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head and congratulated the 'Men in Orange' for breaking the 11-year-old record of the Bengaluru-based franchise. SRH achieved a first innings total of 277/3 which is the highest in the history of the cash-rich league. Previously it was held by RCB as they scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. IPL 2024: ‘The Nawabs of Hyderabad’, Netizens Go Crazy As SRH Break RCB’s Record of Highest Team Total in Indian Premier League History

RCB React to SunRisers Hyderabad's Record-Breaking Batting Against MI

Our Head’s spinning 🤯 Klass innings! Congratulations on setting a new bench-mark! Sharmao Mat, records are meant to be broken. Well done, @SunRisers 🙌 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 27, 2024

