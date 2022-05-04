MS Dhoni won the toss and Chennai Super Kings will bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on May 4. For CSK, Moeen Ali returns to the squad in place of Mitchell Santner. RCB on the other hand, will field an unchanged squad in this game.

See Toss Report:

MS Dhoni has won the toss and has put us into bat first. We go in to the Derby with the same team from the last game. 💪🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/qWOIqC7Psr — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 4, 2022

See Playing XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)