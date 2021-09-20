Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021. KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasranga have been named in the RCB playing XI as they make their debut.

Toss Video

RCB Playing XI

Match 31. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: V Kohli, D Padikkal, KS Bharat, G Maxwell, AB de Villiers, S Baby, W Hasaranga, K Jamieson, H Patel, M Siraj, Y Chahal https://t.co/iUcKgUAEzT #KKRvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2021

KKR Playing XI

Match 31. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, V Iyer, N Rana, R Tripathi, E Morgan, D Karthik, S Narine, A Russell, L Ferguson, V Chakaravarthy, P Krishna https://t.co/iUcKgUAEzT #KKRvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)