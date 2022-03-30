Kolkata Knight Riders would be batting first after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first. RCB remained unchanged from their defeat to Punjab Kings while Knight Riders had Tim Southee replace Shivam Mavi.

Toss Update 🚨 RCB have won the toss, we've been asked to bat first 👊#KKRHaiTaiyaar #RCBvKKR #IPL2022 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 30, 2022

See Playing XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

