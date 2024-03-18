RCB won the WPL 2024 title behind their strong bowling attack. The spinners held strong Delhi Capitals side to just 113 runs in the final. Although Sophie Molineux did the most damage in the final, it was Shreyanka Patil’s consistency that helped RCB in crucial stages. The youngster bagged 13 wickets in just eight matches, topping the wicket-takers chart. And with that, the 21-year-old bowler wins the WPL 2024 Purple Cap Award. Her teammates, Sophie Molineux and Asha Shobhana finished jointsecond in the list with 12 wickets each. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Win WPL 2024, Beat Delhi Capitals Women in Final by Eight Wickets.

Shreyanka Patil Wins Purple Cap in WPL 2024

Shreyanka Patil topped the bowling charts with 1⃣3⃣ wickets against her name and won the Purple Cap 🔝 🙌#TATAWPL | #Final | @shreyanka_patil | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/eBcfJn6dBj — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 17, 2024

