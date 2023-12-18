Rishabh Pant was excited to be attending the IPL 2024 auction while being seated at the Delhi Capitals table when the event takes place, on December 19. Pant, the skipper of the franchise, has been out of action for close to a year now since his horrific car accident but has recuperated well and is expected to be back in action in IPL 2024. On his experience of attending his first-ever IPL auction, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter said, "Really exciting and looking forward because this is something new. Really exciting times ahead." Delhi Capitals will have a purse of Rs 28.95 crore going into the IPL 2024 where they have to fill 16 slots. Mentor Gautam Gambhir, Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and Other KKR Support Staff Strategise Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)