Ricky Ponting is known for his straightforward opinions and is often in the public eye due to his comments. However, Ponting has rubbished claims about any comments doing the social media rounds surrounding the Asia Cup 2025, which are attributed to the cricketer-turned-commentator. The former Australia captain took to X and categorically denied any social media statements, in public, regarding the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match. Reports doing the rounds suggest that Ponting criticized India for not shaking hands with Pakistan after the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match, and labelled the Men in Blue ‘sore loser’. Fans can check out Ponting's rebuttal below. Fact Check: Fake Andy Pycroft X Post Bashing Pakistan Players Goes Viral After PCB Demands Removal of Match Referee from Asia Cup 2025.

Ricky Ponting Rubbishes Fake Quotes

I am aware of certain comments being attributed to me on social media. Please know that I categorically did not make those statements and indeed have made no public comment about the Asia Cup at all. — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 16, 2025

