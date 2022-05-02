Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana stitched a 66-run partnership as Kolkata Knight Riders ended their five-match losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 153 to win, it was Rinku Singh (42*) and Nitish Rana (48*), who guided the chase as the Knights won by five balls to spare. This was Rajasthan Royals' second consecutive defeat.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)