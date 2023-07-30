Rinku Singh became a household name in Indian cricket after his five sixes in one over which helped Kolkata Knight Riders pull off a heist against Gujarat Titans in the IPL earlier this year. In a video shared by BCCI's Domestic Twitter handle, Rinku, who currently is playing for Central Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, enacted those five shots that he played to clear the fence in that IPL match. Besides this, he also revealed how his life changed after that performance and the reaction his family members had after he was picked for the Indian team for Asian Games 2023. ‘Playing Virat and Rohit Would Not Have Given Us...’ Head Coach Rahul Dravid Explains Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Did Not Play IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

🗣️ 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐏𝐋 Revisiting his iconic 5⃣ sixes off 5⃣ balls 💥 The joy of Asian Games call-up 👏 Feeling of being called 'Lord' 😃 WATCH @rinkusingh235 talk about it all 🎥🔽 - By @jigsactin | #Deodhartrophy https://t.co/Tx8P37sqqC pic.twitter.com/qU8dyitoTI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 30, 2023

