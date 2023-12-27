Rinku Singh was drafted in as a travelling reserve with Team India as they play South Africa in the 1st Test at Centurion. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who came in as replacement of Ruturaj Gaikwad was released to play for India A against South Africa A. Ravindra Jadeja suffered a back spasm ahead of the match which stretched the Team India squad thin and Rinku Singh came in to add cover. He was also spotted on the field as substitute fielder. Fans loved Rinku Singh featuring in the match in Team India whites and made his pictures viral on social media. Magic! Tony de Zorzi Gets Dismissed Two Balls After Virat Kohli Switches Bails During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023, Picture Goes Viral!

Rinku Singh Takes Field As Substitute Fielder For Team India

Rinku Singh is fielding in the 1st Test as substitute fielder. pic.twitter.com/eBJOR3EiyR — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) December 27, 2023

Rinku Singh in Team India Whites

Lord Rinku Singh is here in whites for India 🇮🇳🦁 pic.twitter.com/jdB9jXob3W — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)