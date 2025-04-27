Suryakumar Yadav started the IPL 2025 season slow, but has gradually picked up pace and has been scoring runs quickly for the last few games. He was at his absolute best in the MI vs LSG clash at the Wankhede Stadium when he slammed another half-century. On his way to his fifty, Suryakumar played one-knee sweep to fast bowler Prince Yadav, hitting the ball for a six. Suryakumar brought out his famous 360-degree range and the video went viral on social media. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 4,000 Indian Premier League Runs, Achieves Feat During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Hits Stunning Six As He Plays A Sensational Sweep Shot to Pacer Prince Yadav

