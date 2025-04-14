Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is finally looking at his usual flare for his new franchise during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman struck English pacer Jamie Overton's full-length delivery, on the middle, over the deep third man for a massive six, switching his grip with an exceptional reverse scoop in 6.3 overs of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. This was Pant's first six of the match. 'Dhoni Review System!' Fans React After MS Dhoni's DRS Call Turns Successful Resulting in Nicholas Pooran's Dismissal During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant's Six With a Reverse Scoop:

𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙃𝘼𝘽𝙃-𝙋𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙄™#RishabhPant doing what he does best - leading a counter-attacking effort! 👊 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/s4GGBvRcda#IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/b5LhuKFw4e — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2025

