After losing early wickets, Rishabh Pant slammed a couple of back-to-back sixes against Shabad Khan in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. However, his stay on the pitch did not last long as he soon got dismissed on 39 runs.

Check out the video below.

The one handed six by Rishabh pant. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/8x1jM9VTfp — Ravi Gupta (@bittubittu) October 24, 2021

