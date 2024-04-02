Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians for the first time as captain at the Wankhede Stadium against Rajasthan Royals but didn't receive a warm welcome. He was booed by crowd during the toss and during the match whenever the ball went to him. At one point, Rohit Sharma, who was fielding near the boundary lines had to ask the fans to not boo Hardik Pandya by doing hand gestures. Netizens liked how Rohit stood for his captain and the video went viral on social media. 'Rohit, Rohit' Chants Take Over Wankhede Stadium While Hardik Pandya Gets Booed by Crowd During MI vs RR IPL 2024 Toss (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Asks Fans to Stop As They Booed Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma saying crowd not to boo Hardik Pandya. #MIvsRR #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/Qcf2wvplb5 — Vishveshver Singh Sai (@Vishveshver45) April 1, 2024

Rohit Sharma Calms Fans

Full video of Rohit sharma stopping the crowd to boo again pandya Agenda peddlers in mud#MIvsRR #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/YTY9Tb7zOc — Quantum⁴⁵ Yadav (@45Quantum) April 1, 2024

