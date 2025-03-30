Rajasthan Royals stand-in captain Riyan Parag turned superman and took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings hard hitter Shivam Dube during the Indian Premier League 2025 match in Guwahati on Sunday. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 10th over. Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a fuller delivery, and Shivam Dube drilled it hard towards the extra cover region where Riyan Parag was standing. The Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain timed his jump to perfection and grabbed the ball. Replays confirmed that Parag's fingertips were under the ball, and Dube was adjudged out. The CSK hard hitter departed after scoring 18 runs off 10 balls, including three boundaries. Wanindu Hasaranga Performs 'Pushpa' Celebration After Dismissing Rahul Tripathi During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag Turns Superman!

