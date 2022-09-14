Robin Uthappa on Wednesday announced that he is retiring from all forms of Indian cricket. The veteran right-hander has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India where he has scored 934 and 249 runs respectively. Besides the national team, he has played a key part for several franchises in the IPL, winning titles with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. After his retirement announcement, fans reacted on social media. Here are some reactions.

One of the Best in IPL:

Robin Uthappa - One of the best batsman in IPL history. He is the winner of T20 World Cup 2007 and He is one of those Indian player to have won Orange cap in IPL. Three times IPL winner. Thank you, Robin Uthappa for all the amazing memories. pic.twitter.com/BZofsGJ619 — Cric kid  (@ritvik5_) September 14, 2022

'Classy Stuff'

Robin uthappa could have used opportunity to impress the selectors as he was making a comeback but instead, he played the perfect supportive role by turning the strike to Rohit ! That was a classy stuff ! Happy retirement uthappa👑 pic.twitter.com/vjUMkB7JWQ — Aayusha_45 (@ayusha_rohitian) September 14, 2022

'Thank You'

- T20 World Cup winner. - 3 time IPL winner. - Orange cap winner in IPL 2014 - 50(39) against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup. Thank you, Robin Uthappa. pic.twitter.com/p44PrQHguQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 14, 2022

That Memorable Celebration!

We will never forget this celebration of Robin Uthappa when he hitting the ball to stumps in crucial match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2007. Thank you, Robin Uthappa. pic.twitter.com/S37Lf5ywe3 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 14, 2022

Happy Retirement Robbie!

One of the best chases, 317 vs Eng, I have witnessed finished by Robin Uthappa giving a glimpse of his T20 capabilities before the inaugral world cup. Happy retirement @robbieuthappa pic.twitter.com/rcagkmKVsW — Finished Joker (Perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) September 14, 2022

