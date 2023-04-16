Rohit Sharma and Suyash Sharma has been introduced as the Impact Players for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively in the IPL 2023 match between these two franchises on April 16. Rohit Sharma did not field in the first innings, with Suryakumar Yadav captaining the five-time champions in his absence. He came in place of Riley Meredith. Suyash Sharma on the other hand was expectedly subbed in this game and he replaces centurion Venkatesh Iyer. 'Century After 15 Years!' Twitterati React As Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Creates History With Maiden IPL Hundred in MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Rohit Sharma Comes On as Mumbai Indians' Impact Player

Suyasj Sharma Replaces Venkatesh Iyer as KKR's Impact Player

Comes in to bat. Scores century 😎



Over to you, Suyash! pic.twitter.com/qb3MejMekd— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 16, 2023

