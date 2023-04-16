Venkatesh Iyer achieves a tremendous feat of scoring his first hundred of IPL career against Mumbai Indians. He looked in good rhythm from the beginning and scored majority of his team's runs and boundaries. He took down several of the MI bowlers like Riley Meredith and Duan Jansen to score his first hundred in just 51 deliveries. It is also the first century for KKR in 15 years since Brendon McCullum's 158* in IPL 2008. Fans, in awe of his performance, took to twitter immediately to share thoughts on his performance.

15-Year Wait Comes to An End

What a knock by Venkatesh Iyer - 104 in just 51 balls. Just the 2nd player in KKR history to register a century. The 15 years long wait for KKR finally over, well played Venky! pic.twitter.com/B0Djiabjvo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2023

Century After 15 Years

Century after 15 years for KKR#MIvsKKR Venkatesh Iyer pic.twitter.com/ZXZzLCni9a — Vasudev Sharma (@Vasudev11116028) April 16, 2023

Has Been A Journey

The journey that started on CBZ is now running at the speed of a Ferrari. Well done Venkatesh Iyer Bhai. Great contribution for KKR since debut. 💜 pic.twitter.com/L4FyHskR44 — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) April 16, 2023

Majestic

Unbelievable

Wow First 💯 for KKR since McCullum's 100 in 2008 Unbelievable !!! Well done Venkatesh Iyer#IPL23 — Kaustubh (@kaustubh_4579) April 16, 2023

Excellent Knock

A 100 off just 49 deliveries for Venkatesh Iyer! Becomes the second KKR player after Brendon McCullum to score an IPL century. KKR fans have waited a long time for this! This has been an excellent knock and a special moment for the fans!#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/rp62dzsphq — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 16, 2023

