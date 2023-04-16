Venkatesh Iyer achieves a tremendous feat of scoring his first hundred of IPL career against Mumbai Indians. He looked in good rhythm from the beginning and scored majority of his team's runs and boundaries. He took down several of the MI bowlers like Riley Meredith and Duan Jansen to score his first hundred in just 51 deliveries. It is also the first century for KKR in 15 years since Brendon McCullum's 158* in IPL 2008. Fans, in awe of his performance, took to twitter immediately to share thoughts on his performance.

