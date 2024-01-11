The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Mohali saw the players having to combat the intense cold weather. It was pretty cold with the temperature falling to as low as 8 degrees celsius as the Indian players, who had their sweaters on, were seen using heat warmers often while fielding. Rohit Sharma, the skipper, was also spotted using a hot water bag during the game to warm his hands in the chilly weather. A picture of Rohit warming his hands using a hot water bag has gone viral. Rohit Sharma Forgets Name of Fourth Player Left Out of India’s Playing XI vs Afghanistan During 1st T20I 2024 Toss (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Warms Hand Using Hot Water Bag

Rohit Sharma using hot water bag due to heavy cold in Mohali. pic.twitter.com/gFqUBTaQ8p — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2024

