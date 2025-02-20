Rohit Sharma achieved yet another ODI milestone, becoming the fourth batter from India to reach the 11,000-run milestone in One-Day International (ODI) after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli. Sharma achieved his 11,000th run in the ongoing IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, which made the star opener the second-fastest to this tally in 269 matches, only slower than Virat Kohli. Sharma has so far scored 11,000 runs in 268 ODIs for India, with 32 tons, 57 fifties, and three double-hundreds. Rohit Sharma Slams 32nd ODI Hundred, Indian Captain Registers First 50-Overs Ton Since ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

Rohit Sharma Reaches 11,000 ODI Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)