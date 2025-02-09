Rohit Sharma returned to form after failing in his last 16 international innings and slammed his 32nd ODI hundred in the ongoing IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 at Cuttack. Sharma, whose last ODI hundred came during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan, notched up his 32nd in brisk time, taking 76 balls, which included nine fours, and seven sixes. This is also Sharma's first international century after his 103 against England at Dharamsala in 2024. Rohit Sharma Surpasses Chris Gayle To Become Second-Highest Six-Hitter In ODI History, Achieves Landmark During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

Rohit Sharma Slams 32nd ODI Ton

𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗! A marvellous century from Captain Rohit Sharma in Cuttack 🫡 He gets to his 32nd ODI TON 🔥🔥 Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/NReW1eEQtF#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/WcB3O4zJS5 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2025

