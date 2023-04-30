Rohit Sharma has been a long-time servant of the Indian cricket team. His greatness took time to unleash but when it appeared, it appealed to the masses like none other. India didn't have a great record against Overseas quicks but when Rohit broke out in the scene, he not only played them well, he dominated them. As a gesture of admiration from the fans, on the special occasion of his 36th birthday, fans of Rohit Sharma in Hyderabad revealed a huge 60 feet cutout of the player. Rohit Sharma Turns 36: Yuvraj Singh Sends Anecdote Filled Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Captain (Watch Video).

60 Feet Cutout of Rohit Sharma

60 feet cut-out of Rohit Sharma in Hyderabad. Biggest ever for a cricketer - The Craze of Hitman. pic.twitter.com/h3fT20t7fa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2023

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma From Hyderabad Fans

Unfiltered Cut Out

Unfiltered Cut out First Look of Rohit sharma 💙 This is treat for Millions 💙#HappyBirthdayRohit | #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/HuSdsHEhiX — Rohit Sharma ™ DelhiFC (@lifeline_rohit) April 29, 2023

Ceremonial Revelation

Cut out chusi konni konni nammeyali dude 🔥💪 Mass celebrations for mass god Hitman- Rohit Sharma #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/QSLNfZYV6h — HBD💙ROHIT Naveen KCPD🔥 (@naveen_rts) April 30, 2023

