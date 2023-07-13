Rohit Sharma has completed 3500 runs in Test cricket, achieving this remarkable feat on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica. The Indian captain batted with control and composure as he added this terrific achievement to the list of milestones he has already attained. Rohit also scored his 15th half-century in Test cricket in this knock. ‘Rohit Bhai Fir Gaali Denge Tereko’ Stump Mic Catches Ishan Kishan’s Hilarious Comment on Day 1 of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma Completes 3500 Test Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)