Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first ODI between India and Australia, was seen shaking a leg with wife Ritika Sajdeh at brother-in-law Kunal Sajdeh's wedding ceremony. After the India vs Australia Test series, Rohit flew to join his family for the celebrations. Hardik Pandya is leading the side in the first ODI. The Indian captain is expected to join the national team for the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

Watch Video

Rohit Sharma's dance at his brother-in-law's marriage. pic.twitter.com/TTqalgeQH2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2023

