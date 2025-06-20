India national cricket team ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted having a light moment with fans. As the 'Hitman' was approaching to enter his car, one of his fans said "Rohit Sir Samhalke" (Be Careful Rohit Sir). Replying to the fan in a friendly tone, Rohit Sharma said, "Are Kay karto tu mala samaj nahi aya, puran gondhal Karun takla tumhi, chala bhetato bhetato" (What are you doing, I'm not understanding... Ok, will meet again, meet again". Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson Unveil Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (See Pics).

Rohit Sharma Speaking With Fans:

Rohit Sharma to fans : "Are Kay karto tu mala samaj nahi aya, puran gondhal Karun takla tumhi, chala bhetato bhetato" 😂❤️ Rohit treats his fans like his friends and has a lot of fun by being around them.🥹🙏 pic.twitter.com/8MGllKMzQs — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) June 19, 2025

