The India national cricket team will play its final group stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament against the New Zealand national cricket team in Dubai. Ahead of the match, Indian team practiced hard and will aim to stay undefeated. Ahead of the match, a recent viral video claimed that the Indian captain forgot his phone after the training session before the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Rohit Sharma is known for his ‘forgetting’ nature Watch the video below. Both India and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 while the result of the match will confirm their possible opponents in the final four stage. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Cricket Team Players Admire Virat Kohli’s ‘Passion’ and ‘Consistency’ as Star Batter Gears Up for His 300th ODI Match (Watch Video).

Viral Video Claiming Rohit Sharma ‘Forgets’ His Phone After Training Session

Rohit forgets his phone while leaving after training 😭 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/lRlWDMmXIm — Shikha (@Shikha_003) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)