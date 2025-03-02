Indian star batter Virat Kohli holds multiple records and has been an inspiration for many. He will be playing in his 300th ODI game when he takes the field in the India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Ahead of the match, his teammates shared their views on Kohli and lauding his qualities like passion for sport and consistency. Watch the video below. Both India and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 while the result of the match will confirm their possible opponents in the final four stage. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out in India vs New Zealand Clash.

Indian Cricket Team Players Talking About Virat Kohli’s ‘Passion’ and ‘Consistency’

The dressing room is full of admiration as @imVkohli gears up for his 300th ODI! 🎉🔥 From his passion to his unmatched consistency, #ShreyasIyer , #Shami & Teammates can’t stop praising the legend. 🙌 What do you love the most about Virat? 👇#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉… pic.twitter.com/qGgDNHhjLY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 2, 2025

