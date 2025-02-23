Virat Kohli scored another sensational century against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against Pakistan at Dubai. Coming in at three, Virat controlled the middle overs playing some exquisite shots and powered India over the finishing line. As he neared his century, India were also close to their target and he needed a boundary to score the century. Rohit Sharma, sitting in the dressing room, gestured him to hit a six. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. Virat Kohli Gets a Heartwarming Message From Pakistan Fan During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Gestures Virat Kohli to Hit A Six

Blud was more excited for Kohli's century than Kohli😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/99bcsYIz1e — Irroh (@irroh45) February 23, 2025

