Mumbai Indians star cricketer Rohit Sharma had a hilarious chat with Ryan, who is the son of Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond, during a video after the conclusion of the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match in Jaipur. The two sides faced each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which MI won by 100 runs. Following the game, Rohit had a hilarious conversation on video call with Shane Bond's son. During the call, Sharma told Ryan that he gifted his bat to Bond and jokingly said, Make sure your dad doesn't use it. The video has now gone viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Mumbai Indians Batter to Complete 6000 Runs in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Rohit Sharma Gifts His Bat to Shane Bond’s Son

“Hey dad, don’t forget to call me” and the call is this! 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/dIdReDOAyz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)