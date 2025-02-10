A video has gone viral on social media where India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was seen hilariously raising Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's hand to celebrate the Men in Blue's victory over the England national cricket team in the second ODI match in Cuttack. Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 119 runs, which helped Team India chase down 305 runs with four wickets in hand. Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for his fantastic century. After winning the second ODI, Team India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma Speaks On His Strong Mindset After Century in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, Says 'I Understand What Is Required of Me; I’ve Played for a Long Time Now’ (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Havin Fun With Odisha CM

Captain Rohit Sharma having fun with the Chief Minister of Odisha by raising his hand and congratulating him for the victory after the match ended.👌🏻😂 #INDvsENG The most fun-loving personality @ImRo45 🐐🙇🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/q94sU8DOel — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 9, 2025

