Rohit Sharma struck his 49th ODI fifty during the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24. The Indian captain got to the mark off 41 deliveries with four fours and as many sixes. This was also his second consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs. 'Rohit Is All Grace and Brilliant': Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Fan's Question About Indian Captain During #AskSRK Session!.

Fifty for Rohit Sharma:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)