Rohit Sharma had a solid net session as he geared up for the first T20I against England on July 7. The Indian captain, who missed out on the rescheduled fifth Test against England due to COVID-19, has made a full recovery and would be getting back into action for the first time since IPL 2022. The right-hander looked to be in good touch as he played some delightful strokes in the nets.

Watch Video:

The @BCCI captain has arrived 👀@ImRo45 has a net session at The Ageas Bowl, what a player 😍 Let us know if you want to see more of Rohit from the nets! #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #RohitSharma #BCCI pic.twitter.com/kkoIH2jdD3 — The Ageas Bowl (@TheAgeasBowl) July 6, 2022

