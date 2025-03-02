Rohit Sharma memes went viral on social media after the India national cricket team captain lost the toss in the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. The Indian skipper called 'heads' and the toss did not go his way, with Mitchell Santner winning and opting to field first. Rohit Sharma has now lost 10 consecutive tosses in ODIs and this was the 13th consecutive time that India lost a toss in an ODI match. While some fans shared hilarious memes depicting an endless wait for Rohit Sharma to win a toss in ODIs, some others also pointed out that it did not matter much as long as India won the match. Check out some reactions below. Rohit Sharma Attains Unwanted Captaincy Record, Loses 10th Consecutive Toss in ODIs During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Rohit Sharma when asked to win the toss pic.twitter.com/jTnISxOHMF — Tanishk ᡣ𐭩 (@utd4lifemate3) March 2, 2025

Rohit Sharma Losing Back-to-Back Tosses

Rohit Sharma Losing Toss in Every Match Back To Back pic.twitter.com/jUexbsoME4 — Akassh (@BhoolNaJaana) March 2, 2025

Fans Waiting for Rohit Sharma to Win the Toss

Toss me learn mil raha hai ~ Rohit Sharma .#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/moH6mWzLYi — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) March 2, 2025

Rohit Sharma losing 13th consecutive toss 😌 ,How nice it is that you lose the toss and win the match.😁 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lPO8w9ijy2 — Ankit Rawat 45 (@ankitrwtt045) March 2, 2025

Indian Fans Right Now

13th straight toss to lose for Rohit sharma 🫨 Always calls head pic.twitter.com/SXZLQhhgEk — -925- (@kakarla_7) March 2, 2025

'Rohit Sharma at the Toss Every Time'

Rohit Sharma at the time of Toss pic.twitter.com/ETXLajF18J — Hardy 🍫 😻 😎 (@hardyrko24) March 2, 2025

Indian Fans Waiting for Rohit Sharma to Win Toss

Waiting for Rohit Sharma to win a TOSS.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/cd4JRf45p1 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 2, 2025

