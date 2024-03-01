As the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is on the way, a lot of cricketers including Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and many more. Some of them were spotted with all of their family members. Hardik Pandya along with his brother was spotted. Suryakumar Yadav was spotted with his wife and Rashid Khan. Sachin Tendulkar was spotted with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Cricketers' Dashing Airport Looks: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Other Indian Cricket Stars Leave for Jamnagar To Attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities (View Pics).

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma with his Wife

MS Dhoni With Wife Sakshi

Sachin Tendulkar with His Wife and Daughter

Suryakumar Yadav with His Wife and Rashid Khan

Pandya Brothers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)