Rohit Sharma posed with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as well as the T20 World Cup 2024 titles in Dubai. On March 9, the India national cricket team defeated New Zealand in what was a highly-entertaining final to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India also ended the tournament unbeaten, just like how they won the T20 World Cup last year. A day after the historic ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win which made India the only side to clinch the title thrice, Rohit Sharma posed with both the ICC silverware he won as skipper, in less than a year. Rohit Sharma, with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win, became just the second Indian captain to clinch multiple ICC trophies after MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma’s Records at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: A Look at Indian Captain’s Feats From Matching MS Dhoni, Clive Lloyd's Achievements to Losing Record Number of Tosses in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma Poses With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and T20 World Cup 2024 Titles

Rohit Sharma with the latest addition to his trophy haul 🏆🤩#ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/XG77A8XwTh — ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2025

