Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma reacted aggressively after dropping a simple catch on left-arm spinner Axar Patel's hat-trick delivery during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. After making the blunder, Rohit Sharma instantly apologised to Axar Patel. The incident happened during the ninth over of the first innings. Left-arm spinner Axar removed Tanzid Hasan (25) and Mushfiqur Rahim (0) on the second and third deliveries of his over. On the hat-trick, Axar was about the dismiss Jaker Ali, but Rohit dropped a dolly catch at the first slip. Rohit Sharma Makes Blunder! Indian Captain Drops Catch on Axar Patel's Hat-Trick Ball During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Frustrated After Dropping Catch

Rohit hates milestones of hattrick hence the drop catch forgive him. 👍 pic.twitter.com/CEkzR8OVEK — MR. FIX IT ✍🏻 (@Bikis18__) February 20, 2025

Aggressive Reaction by Rohit Sharma on Catch Drop

Rohit's aggressive reaction on catch drop 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/YrqeAI5eeF — Shikha (@Shikha_003) February 20, 2025

Rohit Sharma Apologising to Axar Patel

