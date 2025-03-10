After leading Team India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title on March 9, Sunday, Rohit Sharma returned to Mumbai the following day as the Team India captain was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, March 10. Rohit won the player of the match award in the final for his performance and played a big role in India's win. In an expected way, crowd gathered around Rohit in the airport. Rohit will join the Mumbai Indians pre-season camp soon ahead of the IPL 2025. Rohit Sharma Poses With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and T20 World Cup 2024 Titles in Dubai (See Pics).

Rohit Sharma Returns to Mumbai After Leading Team India to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Victory

