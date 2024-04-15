Fans were elated when MS Dhoni turned back clock with his fantastic hitting at the end overs of the CSK innings at Wankhede Stadium. He hit three consecutive sixes off Hardik Panyda to score an impactful 20 off four balls which ended up being the difference maker in the game. Meanwhile, fans spotted Rohit Sharma smiling after Hardik gets hit for a six. They anticipated it as a reflection of the poor relations between the two currently and made the video viral on social media. MS Dhoni Picks Up Ball, Hands it to Young Fan While Returning to Dressing Room After His 20-Run Blitz During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Seen Smiling As MS Dhoni Hits Hardik Pandya For Six

Rohit Sharma Reaction to Hardik Pandya Getting Hit

Rohit Sharma was smiling when THALA hit Hardik pandya for six on the first ball everyone loved it pic.twitter.com/3un3BoLqdI — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) April 14, 2024

