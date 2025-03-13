Indian captain Rohit Sharma has returned from Dubai following ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory with Team India. Rohit is all set to join the Mumbai Indians camp for IPL 2025 in the coming days. Ahead of that he is enjoying a small break with his family in Mumbai. Amid that, Rohit shared an adorable picture with baby Ahaan in his laps. His daughter Samaira was also present in the picture beside him. Fans were happy to see him enjoy some quality time with his family and made the post viral on social media. AB de Villiers Hails Rohit Sharma’s Legacy As Batter and Captain After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph, Says ‘He Has Got No Reason To Retire or To Take Any Criticism’.

Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Son Ahaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)